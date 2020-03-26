RI County total reaches 4 as Illinois remains among top 10 states with most number of COVID-19 cases

Officials on Thursday confirmed a fourth case of COVID-19 in the Rock Island County.

According to Rock Island County Health Department, a man in his 60s has been tested positive for COVID-19 and remains hospitalized. Other three confirmed cases include- a man in his 60s (March 22), a man in his 70s (March 24), and a woman in her 40s(March 25).

First case in the county was confirmed on March 22nd.

Illinois stands eighth, with 2,538 cases, in the list of states with the highest number of COVID-19, as of March 26th. The state also reported 26 deaths with a total of 16,631 people tested.

Illinois governor issued stay at home order on March 20th which will remain in place through April 7th.

Here is the list of top 10 states with most number of COVID-19 cases as of March 26th:

Source: NY Times