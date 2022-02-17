The Rock Island Public Library announced that all library buildings and bookmobile routes will be closed Monday, February 21, so that all staff may attend annual training.

Rock Island Library online services and outside book returns will still be available during that time. Items may also be returned to Illinois public libraries in the QCA for delivery back to RIPL via the Reaching Across Illinois Library System (RAILS). Rock Island Downtown and Southwest Library locations will reopen at 9:00 am on Tuesday, February 22.

Tuesday Library2Go bookmobile routes are as follows:

10:00-11:30 a.m.: HyVee in Milan

1:30-2:30 p.m.: South Park Presbyterian Church, Rock Island

3:00-4:00 p.m.: Ridgewood Elementary School, Milan

4:30-5:30 p.m.: Edgewood Baptist Church, Rock Island.

For more information, click here or call (309) 732-READ during business hours.