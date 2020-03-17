RI looking for responses from COVID-19 impacted businesses & organizations

The City of Rock Island is urging businesses and organizations that have a zip code 61201 to complete an assessment that will assist the Development Association of Rock Island (DARI) and the city to gather data.

This data will be used to streamline the process for financial resources when they become available, according to a press release from the city.

Businesses are asked to keep track of and record details such as- impact COVID-19 in terms of financial hardship or loss of income and daily losses. It is also advised that the businesses save receipts for future reference. The online assessment form can be found here.

“We need our business community’s help in building a database of necessity amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. We want to collect as much information as possible to fully understand the impact on our local businesses,” Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms said in the release.

“Our goal is to streamline the process for resources when they become available. We are working as a united front with DARI and all of our local and regional partners to try and assist the best we can,” he added.