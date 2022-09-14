Rock Island-Milan school board members voted to issue $20 million in general obligation bonds to provide an alternative source of revenue.

The money is coming from the American Rescue Plan and will go toward capital improvements and building projects.

Several buildings in the district need heating and air conditioning repairs and better plumbing.

The district will use the Rock Island County one percent sales tax as leverage for the sale. This won’t affect property taxes.

“I’m so fortunate to have a board that is forward thinking,” Superintendent Dr. Reginald Lawrence said. “You know, many of them are from this community. I’m the one who’s only been here four years.”

Some of the projects include updates to Rock Island High School, Longfellow, Ridgewood and Thomas Jefferson.