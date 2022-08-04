The City of Rock Island will begin accepting applications for the 2022-23 archery deer hunting season on Monday.

You can pick up an application at the front desk of the Rock Island Police Department, Rock Island Parks and Recreation Office or online at rigov.org.

All potential hunters must return completed applications along with their proficiency card to the police department by 5 p.m. on September 8 to be considered for a permit.

With city approval, deer hunting will be permitted on a select number of sites.

Residents with questions regarding the Deer Management Program should contact Lt. Kirk Pattison at 309-732-2707.

All approved hunters will be required to attend a mandatory meeting scheduled for a later date.