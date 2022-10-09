Rock Island is offering its annual leaf collection program for its residential refuse customers from Monday, October 17 through Friday, December 9. Residents must place leaves in approved paper yard waste bags. They may provide their own approved paper yard waste bags or use ones provided by the city. The bags must be placed at the normal refuse collection location on the regular refuse collection day and a separate truck will collect the leaf bags. These bags must not contain anything other than leaves.

Residents don’t have to be participants in the Yard Waste Subscription Service to use this leaf collection service and they don’t have to use a yard waste sticker on the bags of leaves. The city also furnishes bags for this program at no cost. Bags will be available beginning on Monday, October 10 at the following locations and times:

Public Works Department, 1309 Mill Street

Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

South Rock Island Township Office, 4330 11th Street

Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Rock Island Township Assessor’s Office, 2827 7th Avenue, Suite 1

(pick up in the back of the building)

Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Saukie Golf Course, 3101 38th Street

Monday through Sunday (7 days a week), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Residents will be given as many as needed while supplies last. To ensure that everyone has an opportunity to receive leaf bags, residents will be given a maximum of 20 bags per day. Bring a photo ID or official mail to prove Rock Island residency and receive leaf bags. The bags provided by the city may only be used during this leaf collection program or in future leaf collection programs. Grass clippings, leaves or other materials are not allowed to be placed in the street or dumped into ravines where they can be washed into the stormwater system. Debris like this can restrict the stormwater flow and cause flooding. Violations of the Storm Water Control ordinance are subject to fines from $250 to $1,500 per violation per day.

Rock Island enacted an ordinance in 2008 prohibiting the burning of leaves or yard waste. Anyone violating this ordinance shall be subject to a fine of up to $40 for the first offense. The Rock Island Fire and Police Departments have already started strict enforcement of the ordinance. Anyone who observes violations of the ordinance is asked to contact the police non-emergency number at (309) 732-2677.

Recreational fires are allowed by code. Recreational fires are considered outdoor fires burning materials other than leaves and rubbish where the fuel being burned is not contained in an incinerator, outdoor fireplace, barbeque grill or barbeque pit and has a total fuel area of three feet or less in diameter and two feet or less in height and are for pleasure, religious, ceremonial, cooking, warmth or similar purposes. Recreational fires must not be held within 25 feet of a building or combustible materials. These fires must be watched at all times with a means of extinguishment easily available. Burning rubbish or leaves in a recreational fire is considered an ordinance violation and can result in a fine from $40 to $500. Outdoor fires burning materials other than leaves and rubbish that are contained in an outdoor fireplace, barbecue grill or barbeque pit are not subject to the 25-foot clearance requirement. These fires must be watched at all times with a means of extinguishment readily available.

Contact the Rock Island Fire Department at (309) 732-2800 with questions about the enforcement of the ordinances. The Rock Island Fire Department reserves the right to extinguish recreational fires.