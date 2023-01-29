The City of Rock Island is looking for applicants for their new Community Development Commission.

There are nine positions open on the committee, each for a three-year term. Members should represent nonprofits and agencies that are focused on helping low-to-moderate income residents. At least three members should live in census tracts with at least 51% low-to-moderate income residents as defined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

The Community Development Commission is an advisory body that will help the city develop and operate Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) programs. It will solicit community input, assist in developing plans and serve as a liaison between the city and other agencies and nonprofits. The commission will meet monthly at City Hall, 1528 Third Avenue in Rock Island.

Applicants may apply at City Hall or online here.