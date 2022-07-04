The City of Rock Island is asking residents for suggestions on how to invest once in a lifetime American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

On March 11, 2021, President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 into law. It provides funding to local governments to respond to the COVID-19 public health emergency, address its economic fallout, and lay the foundation for a strong and equitable recovery that supports long-term growth and opportunity. As a result of the Act, the City of Rock Island was awarded $26.5 million in ARPA funds. ARPA funding is restricted to specific criteria and the city is asking the public to identify their Top Five priorities from options that include:

internet/broadband access

affordable housing

assistance to small businesses and nonprofits

community health and wellness, including mental health resources

public safety and law enforcement technology

parks, recreation and neighborhood improvements

workforce training and development

aid to impacted industries such as tourism

market rate housing

childcare, daycare and early learning facilities

infrastructure projects for water and sewer

“There are many needs in our city, and we want to hear from the community about their priorities,” said Mayor Mike Thoms. “It is important that we hear from as many people as possible to ensure that this once in lifetime opportunity has long lasting impacts on our community.”

The survey can be completed online by clicking here. Hard copy surveys can be completed at the following locations:

Martin Luther King Center, 630 Ninth Street, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

City Hall, 1528 Third Avenue, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rock Island Public Library Downtown Branch, 401 19th Street, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The survey closes July 25.