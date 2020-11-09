RI shooting victim on road to recovery; Family plans for home addition to accommodate him

Darien Ramsdale has called the hospital home since August 29th. Ramsdale is one of the 6 people that were injured in the August 29 shooting. One man was killed. Ramsdale was hit in the neck by a stray bullet and is likely to be paralyzed.

Darien’s father, Bill Ramsdale, has spent most of his time at the hopsital for the past two months.

“When I first saw him, I was at a loss for words,” he said.

He was the only person allowed to visit Ramsdale due to COVID-19 concerns.

“You go everyday hoping something is new,” he said.

He had a surgery in October to insert a rare diaphragm pacer to help with his breathing. After battling COVID-19 and pneumonia, he was moved to a specialized hospital. The next step will be a rehabilitation facility. His father said the milestones keep them going.

“To see him breathe on his own, that’s another teary moment,” he said.

Wendy Ramsdale, Darien’s mother, said they are planning for him to come home, but are unsure of when that will be.

“There is no true timeline yet, I wish, because this is the hard time. With Thanksgiving and Christmas coming, and that’s the next thing we need to think about,” she said. “We still want to try to make it special somehow, I just don’t know how to do that yet.”

She said he is still using a ventilator to help with his breathing. As he gains more strength, this will determine what the rest of his recovery will look like, including the timeline.

To prepare for his return home, they are adding an addition to their house to accommodate Darien when he comes home.

“You’ve got to make it a liveable space for everybody, and we’re getting to the point where we need to get drawings and really see what can happen and what can be done,” she said.

Until he’s home, the family has Google Duo calls to check in daily, since visits were recently stopped due to COVID-19.

