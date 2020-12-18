Ribbon-cutting for new Curry-Out restaurant set for Tuesday

The City of Rock Island will hold a ribbon cutting for Curry-Out, 1407 30th St., Rock Island, at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Mayor Mike Thoms will conduct the ceremony, a news release says.

Curry-Out is a newly established family owned and operated business, serving authentic Indian cuisine with fresh, healthy and local ingredients, cooked together with love. In addition to menu items, Curry-Out can prepare numerous other dishes upon request, and can arrange for pick-up service outside of their regular business hours.

For more information, visit http://www.curryoutqc.com/index.pdf.

A personal face covering is required for those attending. Participants will adhere to social-distancing guidelines.