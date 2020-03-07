Ribbon cutting for Spellbound grand re-opening in downtown Rock Island

Spellbound New Age & Gift Shop had a ribbon cutting at the grand re-opening of its new location at 217 17th Street in the District of downtown Rock Island on Saturday, March 7.

Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms congratulated Spellbound owners Sarah and Ken Jacoby for their success in moving to the larger location.

Ribbon cutting ceremony for Spellbound New Age & Gift Shop on March 7, 2020.

Spellbound opened in August 2015 at its original location within the Shoppes on 2nd mini-mall. “After 4 1/2 years of steady growth,” said owner Sarah Jacoby, “it was time to move into our own place, a bigger place, where we can do even more for our customers.”

The grand re-opening celebration included demonstrations of belly dancing and the famous German “witch dance” by the dance troupe Boots N Broomstix. Many of the instructors of classes, which are offered each Saturday, were also on hand to answer questions on various topics.

Spellbound specializes in distinct gifts and New Age items, such as jewelry, incense, herbs, essential oils, candles, figurines, crystals, books, magazines, and much more. They also offer personal dream analysis by either appointment or walk-in. It is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10am to 5:30pm.

For more information, you can visit the Spellbound website, Facebook page,or Twitter.