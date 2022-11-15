A ribbon cutting ceremony for Wholly Grinds Coffee will be 4 p.m. Friday at Wholly Grinds Coffee, 2409 11t St., Suite B, Rock Island at Embassy Square Mall.

Representatives from the Development Association of Rock Island (DARI), the City of Rock Island, Bridge Investment Community Development Corporation and Pastors Darryl and Kimberly Thompson will preside over the ribbon cutting.

Wholly Grinds offers a variety of coffees and specialty beverages, such as herbal teas, plant-based shakes, smoothies, and more, according to a news release. Wholly Grinds is intended to support the busy lifestyles of customers seeking healthy and flavorful options to boost energy, strengthen immune response, and improve mental and emotional well-being, the release says.

Wholly Grinds is another development sponsored by Embassy Square Mall, founded by Pastors Darryl and Kimberly Thompson in 2010, for the purpose of fostering collaborations that strengthen community and economic development and quality of life throughout the region, the release says.