Ribbon cutting set Monday for bike, pedestrian path extension, connection to I-74 bridge

A ribbon-cutting event will be held at 10:45 a.m. Monday to announce the new bike and pedestrian path extension and connection to the new I-74 River Bridge in Moline.

Representatives from the City of Moline and Illinois Department of Transportation will talk about the partnership to improve bike and pedestrian safety in the Quad Cities.

The event will be held on the west side of the new I-74 River Bridge structures along River Drive in Moline. Those attending should park in the lots near the Spiegel Building or Moline City Water Department. 

