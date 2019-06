Photos provided by Ormipix that show the Credit Island Causeway and area around the Credit Island lodge from above.

City officials and business owners will gather at 1 p.m. Friday for a ribbon-cutting to commemorate the reopening of River Drive after 98 days.

The ribbon cutting will be at the intersection of River Drive and Ripley Street.

River Drive will reopen to traffic at 2 p.m.

In case of rain, comments will be made inside at The Diner, located at the east end of the Freight House with the ribbon cutting outside at the intersection.