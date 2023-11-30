After 50 years of working in the bar, restaurant, and nightclub business, RIBCO owner Terry Tilka is retiring, and Rock Island Brewing Company (1815 2nd Ave.) will end its storied history after close of business Dec. 17, 2023.

“After plenty of discussions with family, friends, past and present employees, it’s time to call it a career,” Tilka said in a Thursday release.

Terry Tilka, center, with friends at RIBCO St. Patrick’s Day 2021.

Tilka’s career began as a high school student in Northwest Indiana and the southside of Chicago, working at a liquor store and then a beer distributorship for Anheuser-Busch. After graduating from Bishop Noll in Hammond, Ind. Tilka arrived at St. Ambrose University in the fall of 1974 to pursue a criminal justice career, hoping to work for the FBI or government down the road, Thursday’s release said.

Like many college students, Tilka bartended full-time all four years while at St. Ambrose. From there, he changed his career path and learned the ins and outs of the industry from multiple owners.

“When I told my dad what I was going to do after college, he wasn’t too happy,” he said. “That was until I told him I was naming my first bar O’Meara’s Pub, which was my mom’s maiden name, then he changed his tone a bit.”

RIBCO, 1815 2nd Ave., Rock Island, will be open through Dec. 17, 2023.

In 1978, at 21, Tilka purchased Glynn’s Tap on State Street in Bettendorf, becoming the youngest licensee in the state of Iowa. From there, Glynn’s Tap was renamed to O’Meara’s Pub, which got its name from his mother. From there, Tilka opened his second location, Pat McGuire’s, in Davenport with his friend Mike Shouse.

From there, Tilka went on to buy Dubuque Street Brewing Company in Iowa City with Dan Carmody and others. Following that, Tilka later purchased the Rock Island Brewing Company, 2nd Avenue Dance Club next door, and worked with the Isle of Capri booking talent at their showrooms.

Making improvements to downtown Rock Island’s Great River Plaza (RIBCO is at right) are planned with $3 million in state funding. (photo: Brian Weckerly)

Tilka was a major factor in the development of the District of Rock Island, helping attract talent to the area and creating special events in the downtown.

Now, after more than 40 years of being in the industry in the Quad Cities, Tilka said he’s ready to retire and spend some more time with his kids, grandchildren, and nine brothers and sisters.

“It’s been an honor and a privilege to be a part of this community for over 50 years,” Tilka said. “I’m proud of my children that I’ve raised here in the QC, I’m proud of the work we’ve done, and I’m proud of the music and entertainment we’ve brought to the area.

“Thank you for all of your support, and last but not least, I want to thank all of the people that I’ve worked with in this community, my employees both past and present, including all three of my children who have all worked for me at some point in their lives,” he said in the release. “Cheers to you, Quad Cities.”

The last day RIBCO will be open is Dec. 17, 2023.

Grateful Dead tribute band The Schwag returns this weekend, Dec. 1-2 at 9 p.m. each night.

The iconic bar and restaurant has served great food and live entertainment to the Quad Cities since 1979. Over the past 40-plus years, it’s hosted concerts that include disco, punk, hair bands, techno-pop, grunge, jam bands, power pop, and indie rock bands from all over the world.

“Simply put, there would be no Einstein’s Sister without Terry Tilka and RIBCO,” Kerry Tucker of the QC power pop band Einstein’s Sister said Thursday by email. “We always had the best promotion, best treatment and, without question, THE best sound system and soundmen in the QCs! Terry never cut corners when it came to making the bands sound great!

“What I respected the most about Terry is that he displayed to his entire staff that he was never afraid to do anything himself; cook food, sign checks, book bands, clean bathrooms, run security,” Tucker said. “He set the example for ALL employees and staff, which is why so many people remained loyal to him for so many years.

Kerry Tucker (center) with his band Einstein’s Sister (photo by Jonathan Turner).

“I truly hope Rock Island appreciates what he has done for their city,” he added, noting Tilka helped create “The District” and “made it safe for families to have lunch in the daytime and listen to great local, regional and national bands in the evenings. I was in the band that played the RIBCO stage the night he bought the place,” Tucker added. “I remember downtown ‘pre-Terry’.”

“Downtown Rock Island became known as the place to go for live music in the Quad Cities, and Terry Tilka played a major role in developing that scene both inside and outside Rock Island Brewing Company,” said Jack Cullen, executive director of the Rock Island Downtown Alliance.

“While Terry’s retirement marks an end of an era and his presence will be sorely missed downtown, his legacy will carry on through the many people he mentored over the years as a true leader in the local hospitality industry,” he said.

Tuba Skinny played outside RIBCO on Great River Plaza in September 2021.

“Looking forward, I am eager to work with Terry and our partners at the city and the Development Association of Rock Island to find a suitable buyer of his property to hopefully build on the greatness RIBCO created on Rock Island’s 2nd Avenue,” Cullen said.

Mayor Mike Thoms wished Tilka (who has a place in Florida) a happy retirement and praised his deep commitment to downtown.

“He brought in good entertainment; Terry has been heavily involved in the festivals. There will be a hole to fill, no doubt about it,” Thoms said. “We’ll miss that expertise. It opens the door for new. He’s got a nice facility, two different buildings (including 2nd Ave.)”

The city will help Tilka market and sell RIBCO, and the mayor hopes a new owner will keep its historic name. Thoms said the planned $8 million in downtown improvements should help attract a buyer. “It should help get interest in the building and others.”

Downtown 2nd Avenue rendering with a new Arts Alley at lower left (City of Rock Island).

Enhancing outdoor activity downtown is a major goal of the plans (to go out to bid in February), including opening up the current Great River Plaza (2nd Avenue between 18th and 19th streets) with a two-lane street and wider sidewalks; options for outdoor dining structures; a big upgrade to Arts Alley next to Quad City Arts, and a green space at 18th Street and 2nd Ave. (a current parking lot).

Downtown reconstruction and streetscaping may not start until June 2024, Thoms said.

This weekend, Dec. 1st and 2nd at RIBCO, the Grateful Dead tribute band, The Schwag will play. RIBCO’s longest-running band is set to play both nights, with each show being different from one another. The show begins at 9 p.m. each night with tickets set at $10 at the door for ages 21+.

RIBCO has scheduled a special Taylor Swift trivia night on Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. It’s free to play, you can win cash and prizes, and take advantage of $8.99 double cheeseburger baskets with onion rings and $3.50 Dos Equis.

A “Tay-Tay” Trivia Night will be held at RIBCO Dec. 12, the night before the pop star’s 34th birthday.

A "Tay-Tay" Trivia Night will be held at RIBCO Dec. 12, the night before the pop star's 34th birthday.