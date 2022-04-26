Richard Landi has been named the new Rock Island Police Chief. He’s served as the Interim Chief of Police since Nov. 1, 2021. overseeing the daily operations of the police department.

He began his career with the Rock Island Police Department in December 1993, serving as a Patrol Officer in the Field Operations. Chief Landi rose through the ranks of the police department, serving in the rank of sergeant from 2003 to 2010 and the rank of lieutenant until 2020, when he was appointed to Deputy Chief of Police. according to a Tuesday release.

During his 28-year tenure at the Rock Island Police Department, he has served in a variety of roles, including: Field Training Officer, Firearms and Use of Force Instructor, Assistant Watch Commander and Watch Commander for the Field Operations Division, Deputy Commander of the Technical Services Division, Deputy Commander of the police department’s Emergency Response Team, Deputy Commander of the ILEAS Region 2 WMD Special Response Team, and Agent in the Office of Professional Standards.

Additionally, Chief Landi has earned numerous service awards during his career to include Letters of Recognition, Certificates of Appreciation, Commendations, and Life Saving.

Prior to joining the City of Rock Island, Chief Landi was an Auxiliary Police Officer for the Village of Milan and Jail Administrator for the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department. He also attended Black Hawk College and received state certification from the University of Illinois Police Training Institute for Basic Correctional Officer, Basic Law Enforcement Officer, and Master Firearms Instructor.

Chief Landi looks forward to continuing to work with the team of professionals that make up the police department as well as serving the citizens of Rock Island. the release said.

“Chief Landi is a strong leader and will do an excellent job as Police Chief. His decades of experience and expertise will serve the city well,” said Mayor Mike Thoms.

“Chief Landi has been a valued member of the Rock Island Police Department for over 28 years,” said Interim City Manager John Gripp. “His dedication to Rock Island shines through in his work. I look forward to Chief Landi leading the Police Department and moving the city of Rock Island forward.”