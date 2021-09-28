Richmond Hill gets a “Clue” starting Oct. 7 in Geneseo

The invited guests of Richmond Hill’s “Clue: On Stage” all blame each other for murder, with (L to R) Kady Patterson as Mrs. White, David Beeson as Professor Plum, Jessica Moore as Miss Scarlet, Greg Kerr as Mr. Green, Jackie Skiles as Mrs. Peacock, and Jim Skiles as Colonel Mustard.

The well-known board game “Clue” comes to life in the next production of Richmond Hill Players in Geneseo.

The comedy-mystery “Clue: On Stage,” by Sandy Rustin, is based on the screenplay of the 1985 film by Jonathan Lynn, which itself was based on the Hasbro board game CLUE. The show will be presented Thursdays through Sundays, October 7-17 at the Barn Theater in Geneseo.

On a dark and stormy night, six unique guests, plus a butler and a maid, assemble for a dinner party at the home of Mr. Boddy. When their host turns up dead, it is clear that no one is safe. Join the iconic oddballs known as Scarlet, Plum, White, Green, Peacock, and Mustard as they race to find the murderer in Boddy Manor before the body count stacks up.

RHP describes the stage version as “a madcap whodunit that keeps audiences guessing (and laughing) to the very end.”

The cast features Jackie Skiles and Matthew McConville (Geneseo); Jim Skiles (Colona); Terri Nelson (Lynn Center); Bradyn Kyle Jagers (Annawan); Jessica Moore (Kewanee); Kady Patterson (Silvis): Vicky Jones (Port Byron); Elizabeth Shaffer (Moline); Greg Kerr (LeClaire); Eric Landuyt, David Beeson, and Mac Morton (Bettendorf); and Jim Strauss (Davenport).

Dana Skiles, Geneseo, directs the show. The staff includes stage manager and set builder Mike Skiles, light designer Jennifer Kingry, sound designer Larry Lord (Geneseo), and set builder Jim Skiles.

On Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the show beginning at 7:30, while Sundays are 3 p.m. matinees with the doors opening at 2. Reservations are recommended and can be made by calling the Richmond Hill box office at 309-944-2244or by visiting www.rhplayers.com. Late seating is not permitted; no one will be admitted to the theater after the show has started. Admission to all performances is $12.

An audio description performance will be held Friday, Oct. 8. New this season, Richmond Hill is offering Assistive Listening Devices, which can be requested at the time that reservations are made.