Richmond Hill Players cover all the holiday classics in “Every Christmas Story Ever Told”

Richmond Hill Players concludes its 2021 season with the holiday comedy “Every Christmas Story Ever Told (and then some),” written by John K. Alvarez, Michael Carlton, and James FitzGerald. It will be presented Thursdays through Sundays, Dec. 2-12 at the Barn Theatre in Geneseo.

The show takes a little of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “Frosty the Snowman,” and “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” mixes in “The Gift of the Magi,” “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” and “It’s A Wonderful Life,” then adds touches of “A Christmas Carol,” “The Nutcracker” and a few other beloved holiday classics.

Mike Kelly and Jonathan Grafft show some Icelandic holiday traditions.

“It’s a fast, fond, and furious romp through everyone’s favorite traditional Christmas memories, performed as three actors cram an entire season’s worth of stories, carols and television specials into 90-minutes of non-stop family-friendly fun,” according to an RHP release.

The cast features Quad Cities theater veterans Nathan Johnson, Jonathan Grafft (both Geneseo) and Michael Kelly (Rock Island).

Nathan Johnson, ;left, Mike Kelly and Jonathan Grafft discuss Gustav the Green-Nosed Reingoat in “Every Christmas Story Ever Told.”

Mike Skiles, Geneseo, directs the show. The staff includes stage manager Jackie Skiles, light designer Jennifer Kingry, sound designer Larry Lord, light & sound board operator Dana Skiles, crew member Ann Keeney-Grafft, all Geneseo, and crew member Kady Patterson, Silvis.

Thursdays, Fridays, and the first Saturday (Dec. 4), doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the show beginning at 7:30 p.m. Both Sundays and the second Saturday (Dec. 11) are 3 p.m. matinees with the doors opening at 2 p.m.

Admission to all performances is $12. Reservations are recommended and can be made by calling the Richmond Hill box office at 309-944-2244 or by visiting www.rhplayers.com. Late seating is not permitted; no one will be admitted to the theater after the show has started.

An audio description performance will be held Friday, Dec. 3. New this season, Richmond Hill is offering Assistive Listening Devices (ALDs), which can be requested at the time that reservations are made.