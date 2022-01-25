Richmond Hill Players to hold auditions on Feb. 5-6 in Geneseo

Richmond Hill Players will hold auditions for the first three shows of their 2022 season on Saturday, February 5 and Sunday, February 6 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Barn Theatre in Geneseo. Roles are available for up to 7 males and 11 females, ages ranging from 20s through 50s.

The plays holding auditions are “Drinking Habits” by Tom Smith, directed by Mike Skiles, with the show running March 31-April 7; “Here Lies Jeremy Troy” by Jack Sharkey, directed by Dana Skiles, with the show running in June 2-12; and “Silent Sky” by Lauren Gunderson, directed by Jennifer Kingry, with the show running July 14-24.

