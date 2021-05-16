RICO Democrats elect Halpin as party chair

The Rock Island County Democratic Central Committee has unanimously elected Mike Halpin as its next party chair.

Halpin replaces Derek Jones, who stepped down after three years as the helm of the local party, a news release says.

Elected committeepersons and other local Democrats met by Zoom on Thursday to elect a new chair and conduct other business.

“I’m thankful for, and humbled by, the support of my fellow Rock Island County Democrats. Chair Jones put our local party on a successful path, and I am honored to continue that progress and build on our recent victories,” Halpin said in the release.

Halpin has served as an elected precinct committeeperson since 2016, and an appointed committeeperson for many years before that. He has also served the central committee as its treasurer prior to his being elected as state representative for the 72nd District.