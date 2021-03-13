Ridgecrest Foundation, Lend-a-Hand raise $28,000-plus for 2 wheelchair bikes

The Ridgecrest Foundation and Lend-a-Hand Organization have collaborated to support residents at Ridgecrest Village, together raising more than $28,000 for two wheelchair bikes.

The Ridgecrest Foundation’s mission is to support those living at Ridgecrest Village through multiple fundraising efforts. In December of 2020, the foundation participated in its second annual #GivingTuesday event, an online international event where donors from across the world donate to their favorite charities in support of their efforts.

With the assistance of Lend-a-Hand, an anonymous donor and other donors, the Ridgecrest Foundation reached its goal and purchased two wheelchair bikes.

The bikes, which were delivered in late February, allow residents to use them both manually and electrically. One bike is a tandem bike that allows residents to seat two. It also has the capability of expanding and attaching other tandem bikes.

The second bike enables staff to load a wheelchair onto the podium, lock it in place and take the resident around to see the campus and visit other residents.

Ridgecrest Foundation is a nonprofit organization that supports the efforts of Ridgecrest Village, a non-profit retirement community. For more information visit www.ridgecrestvillage.org.