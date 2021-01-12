Ridgecrest presents first online auction

The Ridgecrest Foundation will present its first online auction beginning 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 25, and ending 7:30 p.m. March 8.

The goal of the auction is to raise funds and awareness for the Enrichment Fund for those living at Ridgecrest Village and to allow the Foundation to host a “Welcome Home Social” for residents and their families, a news release says.

The Ridgecrest Village campus has been almost 100% shut down since March of 2020 and the Foundation wants to bring some joy to the campus. While the date is to be determined based on CDC guidance and social distancing protocols, the Foundation is optimistic to host the event before 2022. The Ridgecrest Foundation will use the funds from the auction to pay for music, entertainment, food, beverages, and any monetary needs for the social.

Some of the items for auction are concert tickets, casino hotel stays (must be 21 to bid), bonfire pit, homemade quilts and jars of homemade salsa and jams and more. The link is available on social media forums Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter and the Ridgecrest website: https://www.ridgecrestvillage.org/. Items will be delivered within a 30-mile radius of Ridgecrest and done so according to social-distancing protocols.

To donate a basket, become a sponsor, or if you need help logging in to bid, contact Carrie Dreifurst, development director: 239-839-5024, mobile; 563-388-343, office; or email cdreifurst@ridgecrestvillage.org.

Ridgecrest Foundation is a nonprofit organization that supports the efforts of Ridgecrest Village, a non-profit retirement community.