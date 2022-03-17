After an extensive search led by the Ridgecrest Village Board of Directors, Patrick McDonald has begun as new executive director earlier this month.

“The Board made this selection based on Patrick’s experience and professional achievements,” according to a Ridgecrest release. He has a master’s degree in Healthcare Administration from Bellevue University and brings over 25 years of experience in senior living with him.

McDonald comes to Ridgecrest from the St. Paul, Minnesota area. His most recent position was as executive director of Cerenity Senior Care in White Bear Lake as part of Benedictine Health Care, one of the largest Catholic senior living organizations in the country.

“Patrick has enjoyed a warm welcome from residents and staff and is excited to share his vision for Ridgecrest Village now and into the future,” the Ridgecrest release said.

His wife and daughter, Amy and Emma will join him in the area when the school year ends. McDonald enjoys golfing, fishing, remote control airplanes and watching his daughter Emma participate in sporting events.

Ridgecrest Village is a CCRC (Continuing Care Retirement Community) offering Independent Living, Assisted Living, Memory Care and 24-hour care, all on 22 beautiful park-like acres in Davenport, at 4130 Northwest Boulevard. Its mission is to provide high-quality retirement housing and health care services for older adults age 62 and over.

