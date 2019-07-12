Riding with JDC volunteers for an inside look at a day on the course

There are around 2,100 volunteers that help make the John Deere Classic happen.

Local 4 News went along on the shuttle today with long-time volunteer, Margie Steiner, to see what it takes to make things go.

She’s done everything from scorekeeping to transportation.

The day of a volunteer can change quickly.

Steiner says the days are full of surprises.

“I get to meet a lot of different people from different places,” says Steiner.

“Because with this type of transportation you never know what you’re going to be doing.”

Steiner also says, she used to spend her vacation time volunteering at the JDC.