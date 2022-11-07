One of the hot topics on the ballot for Iowans this midterm election cycle is a measure that will greatly impact the future of gun laws in the state.

The very last item on the ballot, referred to as ‘Constitutional Amendment 1’ or ‘Public Measure 1,’ could make Iowa the 45th state in the U.S. to add the right to keep and bear arms to its constitution. The phrasing on the ballot includes wording from the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, but also has added language saying, ‘any and all restrictions of this right shall be subject to strict scrutiny.’

One organization that supports the amendment is the Iowa Firearms Coalition, a group that wants more protection for gun laws in the state.

“Iowa’s one of six states that doesn’t have this expressed anywhere in their constitution, so we’re a little overdue,” said Michael Ware, a board member with the Iowa Firearms Coalition. “On the off-chance something nutty happens in 10, 15, 100 years in the future with the federal government, we would still have a high level of protection in Iowa, so it’s good.”

But on the other side of the spectrum, an organization called Iowans for Gun Safety does not support the amendment, specifically because of the added language of ‘strict scrutiny’ included at the end of it. Having strict scrutiny on the amendment means that if it gets passed, judges in Iowa would have to apply high skepticism to any future challenges to gun laws. Officials with Iowans for Gun Safety worry that would impact gun safety laws in the state.

“We’re concerned that that will make it impossible for new laws that will promote safety of Iowans, regarding guns, to be enacted,” said Art Roche, the acting chair of Iowans for Gun Safety. “That’s a problem for the safety of Iowans.”

However, members of the Iowa Firearms Coalition say strict scrutiny has to be part of the amendment, as they don’t want judges passing anti-gun laws on a whim.

“Strict scrutiny is going to say, ‘You can’t be too broad, you can’t come out and make blanket statements and affect 99% of law-abiding citizens with something that’s too general and too restrictive,'” Ware said.

Now with just a handful of hours left until votes start getting tallied, each side is making their final push.

“We’d like to see them enshrine a civil liberty and engage in their civil rights,” Ware said. “If they choose (to do so), I think that’s fantastic.”

“We are asking people to vote ‘No,’ because it looks like something positive, but it’s not,” Roche said.