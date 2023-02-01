Farmers are a huge backbone for our regional economy, but until recently, if some of their biggest investments, John Deere farm equipment, broke down or needed something fixed, the farmers had no choice but to take the equipment to an authorized dealer. However, as Local 4’s Linsey Tobin reports, change is in the wind, as Deere and the American Farm Bureau recently cut a deal on the right to repair, allowing farmers and repair shops to buy access to Deere software and manuals.

