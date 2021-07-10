RIHS band taking over concessions at John Deere Classic

The Rock Island High School band holds their biggest fundraiser of the year during the John Deere Classic as they volunteer at the concession stands.

The money goes towards things like purchasing props for band shows, maintaining uniforms and getting equipment. They estimate they bring in between $10,000 to $12,000 each year.

The rainy weather conditions helped bring a crowd of people under the concession tent during the lunch hour.

Local 4’s Taylor Boser went out there to see how this year’s fundraising was going.