The Rock Island-Milan Education Foundation (RIMEF) has awarded $158,404 in PRIME Grants to teachers and schools in the Rock Island-Milan School District (RIMSD) for the 2022-2023 school year. The grants will be presented during the RIMSD Local Staff Institute at Augustana College’s Centennial Hall on August 2 at 8:30 a.m.

PRIME (Promoting Rock Island Milan Education) Grants fund new and innovative programs and materials as Teacher, Department/School or Multi-School grants. This year’s PRIME Grants will fund 76 new projects from 94 teachers and administrators. All funds will be used within the 2022-2023 school year and follow-up reports/photos must be returned by the recipients at the end of the year.

The Rock Island-Milan Education Foundation has awarded over $1 million in Teacher/PRIME Grants, including this year’s amounts.

Including the $158,404 in PRIME Grants, $137,200 in scholarships to the Class of 2022, incubator class expenses, and other program assistance, the RIMEF has endowed well over $300,000 to the students, teachers, and schools of the district so far in 2022.

For more information on the RIMEF, please contact Monta Ponsetto, Executive Director, at 309.781.0660 or monta.ponsetto@rimsd41.org.