Students in the Rock Island-Milan School District #41 will continue to have breakfasts and lunches for free this school year.

All elementary, junior high schools and the high school will participate this year in the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) during the 2023-2024 school year.

Section 104(a) of the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010 modified section 11(a)(1) of the Richard B. Russell National School Lunch Act (42 U.S.C. 1759a(a)(1))(the law) to create an alternative to household applications for free and reduced-price meals in local educational agencies (LEAs) and schools with high levels of low-income students. The alternative is called the Community Eligibility Provision.

All students enrolled in a school in district can take part in the breakfast and lunch program at no charge. Breakfasts and lunches follow USDA guidelines for healthy school meals.

For more information, call the Rock Island-Milan School District #41 Food Service Department at (309) 793-5900.