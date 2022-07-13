Registration for the 2022-23 school year in Rock Island-Milan School District #41 will be on July 20 and 21 from 11 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the Rock Island High School Fieldhouse, located at 1400 25th Avenue in Rock Island. All students who are new to the district will need to register for school on those dates.



The first day of school for students in RIMSD #41 is Wednesday, August 3.

Families will not be able to register students at their home school on the first day of school, August 3. A satellite registration location will be set up at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center, 630 Ninth Street in Rock Island, on Wednesday, August 3 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. so families can register their student(s).



For more information, a map of home school boundaries, a list of medical requirements and other information, click here.