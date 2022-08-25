The Rock Island-Milan School District is hiring!

They’re looking for workers in their nutritional services department. Hours are Mondays through Fridays, no weekends or holidays and the staff gets summers off. These hours are perfect for parents of school age kids who need to work while the kids are in class. If you can’t commit to set hours, the district needs substitute workers too.

For more information, email, call or text Beth MacKenna at beth.mackenna@rimsd41.org or (309) 429-2070. RIMSD 41 is an equal opportunity employer.