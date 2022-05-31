The Rock Island-Milan School District is providing breakfast and lunch at several locations in June and July at no cost to kids under the age of 18, regardless of income level or school district boundary area.

Meals will be offered at Rock Island High School, located at 1400 25th Avenue, from June 2 -29. Breakfast is from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch is from 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Meals must be consumed on site.



Meals will be available at the locations below from Monday, June 13 through Friday, July 14. Breakfast is from 9-9:30 a.m. and lunch is from 11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday. Meals must be consumed on site.

Denkmann Elementary, 4101 22nd Avenue, Rock Island

Earl Hanson Elementary, 4000 9th Street, Rock Island

Eugene Field Elementary, 2900 31st Avenue, Rock Island

Frances Willard Elementary, 2503 9th Street, Rock Island

Longfellow Liberal Arts, 4198 7th Avenue, Rock Island

Ridgewood Elementary, 9607 14th Street West, Rock Island

Rock Island Academy, 930 14th Street, Rock Island

Rock Island Center for Math and Science, 2101 16th Avenue, Rock Island

Thomas Jefferson Elementary, 1307 West 4th Street, Milan

Call the RIMSD #41 Nutrition Services Department with any questions at 309-793-5900, extension 10220.