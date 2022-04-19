Rock Island/Milan School District 41 announced the hiring of two new administrators.

The announces was made at the RIMSD Board of Education Regular Meeting on Tuesday, April 12. Jennifer Alongi was named Principal for Eugene Field Elementary School, and John Hawley was named the new Principal for Rock Island Center for Math & Science for the 2022-2023 school year.

Jennifer Alongi with Superintendent Dr. Lawrence (photo: RIMSD#41)

According to a release, Jennifer Alongi has experience as an English Learner (EL) teacher for four years, an EL Curriculum and Instruction Specialist for three years and an elementary principal for nine years. As an administrator, she prepared, trained and introduced the first special education instruction and support to her building and staff. Alongi also recruited diversity into her building and provided EL instructional training with support to the staff and students in her building. She has a strong passion for education and implementing best practices to ensure students are getting the help they need for growth and success.

John Hawley (photo: RIMSD#41)

The release says John Hawley worked as a classroom Spanish teacher for 20 years and as a junior high and high school administrator for 14 years, with the last 9 of those years as a junior high school principal. As an administrator, Hawley established himself as an ethical school leader with great integrity. He is a voice for diversity within his current district. Hawley has established himself as a learner and trainer to other teachers and administrators in Fierce Conversations and Cognitive Coaching. He is bilingual and has a passion to use the resources available to his school to provide what each student needs to be successful.

For more information on Rock Island/Milan School District 41 , click here.

