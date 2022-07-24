







Dozens of families in the Rock Island-Milan school district turned out for a day of fun at Schwiebert Park today to get the kids revved up for the 2022-23 school year. They enjoyed music, treats and more while visiting vendors to hear more about programs available in their area and stopped by booths for each school in the district to learn more about activities at each school.

Motorcycle riders from the Steel Militia rode in with school supplies as part of the “Bikers 4 Backpacks” program, to the delight of the crowd. Information on Backpack Night for schools in RIMSD#41 and other important information can be found here. The first day of school for the district is August 3.