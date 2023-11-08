Help ring in the holidays with the third annual Christmas Tree Lighting at K-Square!

The holiday season is just around the corner, and the Downtown Davenport Partnership, City of Davenport and Quad City Arts invite you to this free family-friendly event in Davenport. Enjoy music from Quad City Arts carolers as they bring holiday cheer as the huge Christmas tree is illuminated for the first time of the season.

“There is no better way to usher in the holidays than to join us at K-Square as we light the magnificent tree,” Kyle Carter, Executive Director for Downtown Davenport Partnership, said. “Each year, our crowd grows larger, as does the holiday spirit.”

The Christmas Tree Lighting at K-Square is Saturday, November 18, 6:00-7:00 p.m. at Kaiserslautern Square, located at 119 E. 3rd St., Davenport. For more information, click here.