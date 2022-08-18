Four new police officers will be sworn into the Rock Island Police Department by Chief Richard Landi later this month. Blake Moe, Nicolas Castro, Tyler Anast-Schneider and Jacob Hast will be joining the department at a ceremony in the police community room on August 22.

Moe is a former police officer from Missouri who will start training with the department immediately. Castro, Anast-Schneider and Hast will enter the Southwestern Illinois Police Academy in Bellville, IL on August 30th. The new officers bring the total number of sworn personnel in the department to 75.