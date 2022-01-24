RIPD identified 3rd suspect in armed robbery

Detectives with the Rock Island Police Department identified the third suspect in the armed robbery January 18.

Members of the Davenport Police Department took Shauntez D. Thomas, 22, of Rock Island into custody Sunday, January 23 for a parole violation warrant. On Monday, January 24, the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division obtained an arrest warrant for Thomas for the charge of armed robbery, a class X felony, with a bond set at $500,000.00. Thomas remains in custody at the Scott County Jail pending extradition.

