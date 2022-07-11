The Rock Island Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a dangerous fugitive after a shooting incident last month.

On June 23 at approximately 3:19 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired in the parking lot of the Maple Ridge apartment complex, located at 3700 Fifth Street. First responders located evidence of gunfire, but no injuries were reported. On July 7, detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division obtained an arrest warrant in the case for 27-year-old Daquan D. Dickerson for Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm. Bond is set at $100,000.00 (10%).

Dickerson is considered a dangerous fugitive. Anyone with information as to his whereabouts or related to this case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500 or by using the P3 Tips app.