Four new officers joined the Rock Island Police Department this morning.

City Clerk Samantha Gange administered the oaths of office to Blake Moe, Nicolas Castro, Tyler Anast-Schneider and Jacob Hast in the police department community room on Monday, August 22 at 9 a.m. sharp.

“We are delighted to have four more officers,” said Police Chief Richard Landi. “Obviously, we are short staffed; the additional officers definitely help with our staffing and getting services out to the citizens of Rock Island. “We’re working toward getting fully staffed and this was one more step in that direction.”

Blake Moe is a former police officer from Missouri and will start training with the department immediately.

Castro, Anast-Schneider and Hast will enter the Southwestern Illinois Police Academy in Bellville on August 30th.

The new officers bring the total number of sworn personnel in the police department up to 75. Chief Landi said eight more officers are needed to fill openings and upcoming retirements.

To be placed on the eligibility list, Chief Landi said applicants must pass a physical agility test, written test, background check and an interview with the police department. For more information on joining the Rock Island Police Department, click here.