As the Mississippi River continues to rise, some residents may find the evenings getting a bit chilly.

In a press release, MidAmerican Energy announced that it began shutting off gas service to a few residential gas customers on S. Concord Street in Davenport on April 19. They have proactively turned off gas service to additional customers in that area and other locations that are in areas impacted by flooding. These areas include a small number of customers in the Pleasant Valley area. As river levels continue to rise this week, customers on Campbell’s Island in Illinois and other areas will be included. As of noon today, natural gas service has been turned off to approximately 30 customers in the Quad Cities area due to actual or imminent safety concerns from flooding.

The company said they will verify that shutting off service is absolutely necessary before shutting off any customer’s service. Customers will be notified through an automated call that their service will be shut off and will receive another automated call when the service is restored. MidAmerican said they will provide as much advance notice as possible before an emergency shutoff but reminded customers that a flood threat can occur faster than forecast models projected, or it can affect locations differently than first predicted. In the Pleasant Valley area, flood water became a threat faster than projected. After crews visually surveyed the area on Sunday, it was determined that it was necessary to turn off gas service to five customers.

MidAmerican service technicians are monitoring areas of concern several times a day to determine the appropriate measures to take to ensure the safety of customers, employees, the public and the natural gas systems. Customers with questions or concerns about how flooding may impact their gas or electric service can call MidAmerican Energy at (888) 427-5632.