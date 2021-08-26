Rising organization empowers brain injury survivors to reconnect with the community

The “Power of 100+ Women in the QCA” recently recognized a new organization in Davenport.

About 1.7 million people are diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury every year. “Empower House” recognizes this prevalence in the community. The organization works to help brain injury survivors reconnect with life, their community, and the workplace by providing them with a safe place to relearn critical day-to-day tasks. The activities these members do each day may sound like chores, but each task has a strong purpose… to empower.

One member, LaDonna Benson, has enjoyed her experience with the clubhouse and describes how Empower House has impacted her life. “Empower House is really cool to help you find out more about yourself or what you can do that you didn’t know you could do or how you can show somebody else how to do something.” Benson said.

The founders created Empower House to promote a sense of independence and normalcy in the lives of these survivors. The clubhouse takes a “members-first” approach, encouraging members to go to each other for help — before approaching staff — so they can all grow together.

For more information on the organization and their upcoming events, visit www.empowerhouseqca.org/