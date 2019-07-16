Risk Management: The Importance of Cybersecurity for Defense Manufacturing

Lynn Friesth joined Local 4 News at 5 to discuss and upcoming event that helps companies identify the risks and how to be prepared to address and resolve potential threats for the security of products, customers and employees.

By attending this half day event, manufacturing leaders — with a particular emphasis placed on current and future defense contractors and sub-contractors — will learn more about risk management considerations and how to integrate an effective cybersecurity approach and mitigate the risks of cyber threats.

Attendees will also:

Learn how to identify and combat these cybersecurity risks from industry solutions specialists

Start developing their risk plan through a cyber security framework

Leave with action steps to help improve their risk management

Have the opportunity to sign-up for individual organization assessments and follow-on planning

The Department of Defense mandates specific risk controls; how are you implementing these in your operations?

The event is Friday from 8 a.m. to Noon at the Birchwood Fields Learning Center, 4620 East 53rd Street in Davenport.

