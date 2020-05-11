1  of  2
Rita Crundwell seeks release from prison over COVID-19 concerns

by: AP

FILE – This Oct. 22, 2012 file photo shows former Dixon, Ill., comptroller Rita Crundwell in a courtroom in Dixon, Ill. (Alex T. Paschal/Sauk Valley Media via AP, File)

The former Dixon comptroller convicted of stealing nearly $54 million from the northern Illinois city is seeking release from federal prison over fears of contracting COVID-19.

Rita Crundwell used money stolen from the city to fund her nationally renowned horse-breeding operation and luxurious tastes.

She was sentenced in 2013 to nearly 20 years in prison after being convicted of wire fraud.

The 67-year-old woman’s release date is Oct. 29, 2029. She says she has multiple health problems and has been a model minimum-security prisoner.

The judge says she can seek compassionate release if she’s exhausted all administrative avenues. 

