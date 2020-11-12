Rita Hart campaign requesting recount in Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District race

The Rita Hart for Iowa campaign announced they will be filing for a complete recount in all 24 counties in Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District.

“With so much at stake in this election and such a slim margin separating the candidates, Iowans deserve to know categorically that their ballots have been accurately counted. Over the last several days, multiple consequential errors have materialized in this race that have serious implications for the district’s future representation. Given the errors found in Jasper and Lucas counties at the eleventh hour, we are moving forward today with requests for a complete recount of each precinct in the Second Congressional District to make sure all results have been reported accurately. Anything less will perpetuate doubt around this election,” said Campaign Manager Zach Meunier.

The campaign sites numerous counting and tabulating irregularities for requesting the recount, including those in Jasper and Lucas counties, the latter which lead to the Secretary of State to order an audit of a precinct and a recount for all of Lucas County.