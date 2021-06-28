Ritchie named as head varsity girls basketball coach for Moline High

At its Monday board meeting, the Moline-Coal Valley School District Board of Education approved an administrative recommendation to hire Adrian Ritchie as head varsity girls basketball coach for Moline High School for the 2021-2022 school year.

Ritchie is currently serving as head of security at the high school and assistant varsity boys basketball coach, a news release says.

He has 17 years of coaching experience at Moline High School. Notable achievements include an overall record of 215-66 which include two years as the head freshmen girls basketball coach (28-9 record), 11 years as head sophomore girls basketball coach (168-48-record) and one year as head sophomore boys basketball coach (19-9-record).

He began his coaching career as head freshmen girls basketball coach in 2004-2006. From 2006-2016 he was the head girls sophomore basketball coach. From 2016-2018, Ritchie was the assistant boys varsity basketball coach. After that, he served one year as the head sophomore boys basketball coach. In 2020-2021 he returned to the varsity level as assistant boys basketball coach.

Prior to Ritchie working at Moline High School, he was a college athlete. He attended UW-Milwaukee and participated in track. From 1988-1990, he attended Black Hawk College and played basketball. Coach Ritchie finished his college basketball career at Adams State University in Colorado from 1990-1991. Ritchie finished his bachelor’s degree at Western Illinois University. Currently, he is completing his master’s degree in special education at Western Illinois University.

His family includes his wife, Heather, a 1989 graduate of Moline High School; son Bryce and daughter Kyia. Bryce and Kyia graduated from Moline High School in 2015 and 2018 respectively. Heather participated in girls basketball on the 1989 team that went to the state tournament. Bryce participated in basketball. Kyia participated in volleyball, basketball and softball during her tenure at Moline High School.

“The Moline High School Administration has nothing but respect for Adrian Ritchie as a person and coach,” said Athletic Director, Dick Knar.

“Coach Ritchie is a man of integrity with a passion to coach student-athletes in the sport of basketball.

Adrian knows the Western Big Six Conference and how to develop upstanding character in his athletes. We are

confident that Adrian will continue to build upon the Moline Maroon Girls Basketball Program that the coaches

before him have started.”

