River Action announced Eddy scholarships to students committed to environment

River Action announced it is accepting applications for Eddy Scholarships to students with a commitment to environmental interests.

According to a release, River Action began the Eddy Awards “to recognize well-designed undertakings and environmental programs with far reaching effects on the health of the river, and cultural programs that celebrate the industry, history or art of the Mississippi River.” The Eddy Scholarships were created for students who embody the spirit of the Eddy Awards and who are majoring or minoring in an environment-related field at a college or university or are planning to include focus on an environment-related field in college or university studies. The scholarships are funded by a grant from the Joyce and Tony Singh Family Foundation.

Potential recipients should fill out an online application here. Application deadline is March 15, 2022. Scholarships will be granted based on character, academic standing, school and community involvement and career goals of applicants. Preference will be given to those who will be attending a college or university in the Quad Cities area of Iowa and Illinois.

For more information, click here or call (563) 322-2969.