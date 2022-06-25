The fifth Channel Cat stop will start in 2023 at The Bend in East Moline.

River Action recently received a mini-grant award of $3,000 from Humanities Iowa, a state-based affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, in support of the 18th annual Explore the River Summer Education Series.

River Action’s Explore the River Series is in full swing, offering talks on the Channel Cat water taxi, as well as land-based Riverine Walks, a news release says. Every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday from now through Sept. 8 showcases an interesting and educational aspect of our river town, teaching participants first-hand about the wildlife, history, culture, and geography of the Mississippi River and the Quad Cities.

Upcoming Channel Cat talks include “Raptors along the River” on June 28 and June 30. You will be able to see a live raptor up close. On July 5 and 7, sign up to hear about “Plastic Pollution on the Mighty Mississippi” and receive a free mesh trash bag. Expert speaker Lori McCollum will discuss the increasing plastic pollution and contamination of our most important local natural resource. The Channel Cat Talks leave from the Riverbend Commons, 2951 E. River Drive, Moline, at 9 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Riverine Walks begin at the site of interest at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and 9 a.m. on Saturdays. Upcoming talks are on such diverse topics as “Regenerative Farming Practices,” “History of Arsenal Island,” “The Unseen Gems that are Our Native Fish,” “Climate Change and the Planting and Importance of Trees,” and a new offering titled “Floreciente to Sylvan: Connecting Neighborhoods with Historic Sites.”

Learn about all the talks and sign up here.

For more information, call Virginia Smith at 563-322-2969.