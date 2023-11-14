River Action is holding its final quarterly meeting of Quad City Flood Resiliency Alliance (QCFRA) meeting for 2023. The meeting will take place on Thursday, November 16 from 3-4:30 p.m. at Riverdale City Hall’s Community Room, 100 Manor Drive in Riverdale. The public is welcome to attend.

Flooding from local waterways such as the Mississippi and Rock Rivers affects the entire area. The group’s goal is to include everyone in planning future flood mitigation for the Quad Cities.

At the meeting, Ryan Benac from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will give a presentation on “How to use drones, so we can get to know the floodplain.

Erin Conley from FEMA will speak on “How to know cities’ local obligations so that we can comply.”

Janet Meshek from Meshek & Associates, the CRS consultant to the City of Tulsa, Okla. will give a presentation on “How to learn from Tulsa, so we, too, can earn the #1 CRS rating, the best in the nation.”

The next QCFRA meeting will be on February 15, 2024.

