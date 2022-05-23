Join River Action for the largest Trail Scavenger Hunt on the Mississippi River. Ride along the river between June 1-30, look for clues and learn more about our area’s rich culture. Click here to get registered for $20, which includes:

Maps with 30 clues, all in limerick form with answer sheets

Chalk for leaving positive messages

Bike bell for all kids, compliments of Davenport Noon Kiwanis and Wright Cycles

Chance to win great prizes for correct answers

Coupons for sundaes from Lagomarcino’s.

A Father’s Day tradition returns on June 19 with Ride the River. Enjoy a safe, fun and healthy activity with the kids, and learn about all the riverfront has to offer. Registration is $15 for adults through June 16 and $20 after that date, while kids’ registration is $5. Packet pickup is 9 a.m.-12 p.m. on Saturday, June 18 and 7 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 19 at the QC Times, 500 E. Third Street in Davenport. The ride takes place on June 19 from 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. along Quad City Riverfront trails. Boat crossings on the Celebration Belle are at 9 and 10 a.m.

Bell helmets are available for anyone who needs a helmet. The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children with a Ride the River registration, compliments of the Quad City Bicycle Club.

To register online, click here or call 563-322-2969 for a brochure. Brochures are also available at bike shops, YMCAs, and at River Action, 822 E. River Drive in Davenport.

Ride the River is looking for volunteers for the day of the ride. Volunteers receive a free t-shirt and many thanks. They’re needed in the areas of Registration, Boat Landing Barge Loading, Barge Unloading Park, Traffic control, Sunday Afternoon Clean-up, and Monday Post Ride Detail. To volunteer, click here or call (563)322-2969.