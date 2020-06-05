River Action kicks off ‘ride and seek’

River Action’s “Ride and Seek” event started on Thursday. The month long scavenger hunt replaces the normal ride by the river event.

Organizers canceled it because it would attract to many people during the pandemic. Now participants get a face covering, a map, a list of clues and chalk to leave positive messages along the trail.

“You don’t need to do the whole thing at once,” said program manager Noah Truesdell. “You can explore the whole riverfront if you want to. Its also an opportunity for families with small kids to do more of the river front than they probably would have done with ride the river because they can go out multiple times.”

Managers are asking everyone to stay six feet away apart on the trails.